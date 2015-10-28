M'Vila: Newcastle clash better than Milan derby

Yann M'Vila has described playing for Sunderland against Newcastle as even better than the Milan derby.

The on-loan Rubin Kazan midfielder made his Wear-Tyne derby debut last Sunday as Sam Allardyce's side ran out 3-0 winners against their fierce local rivals.

And M'Vila says the atmosphere of the occasion helped to make it the best game he has played in throughout his career so far.

"It was magnificent. It was the best match that I've ever played in," he told the Sunderland Echo.

"I was involved in the Milan derby last season between Inter and AC, which is rated as one of the biggest games in the world.

"But it didn't have the same atmosphere as this one. Sunday was simply extraordinary, magnificent.

"Everyone had told me what to expect, but the supporters were truly fantastic, and of course we scored three times in front of our home crowd.

"It was a pleasure to play in such a game. And for our morale, that win was very, very important."

The victory was Sunderland's first in the Premier League this season and M'Vila wants them to build some momentum to catch the sides above them in the table - including reigning champions Chelsea.

"We've only had 10 matches and there is still so much of the season to go," M'Vila said.

"It's not a problem that we're in the relegation zone at this time because the teams above us are not far away.

"I looked the other day and Chelsea are only five points ahead. Not 10, five.

"We just have to gain the maximum from each match that we can."