My best is yet to come, believes Rooney

The form of the 28-year-old striker has been questioned in recent months and he appears set to be utilised in a deeper role at club level after United manager Louis van Gaal revealed that Robin van Persie and new signing Radamel Falcao were his preferred options in attack.

Nevertheless, Rooney, who sits third on the all-time list of Premier League scorers with 176 goals after finding the net in Saturday's 2-1 win over West Ham, believes his future is bright.

"I still believe I can get better as a footballer," he told the Sunday Times.

"In the next three to five years you will see me as a different player. The next two or three, I feel these could be the best years of my career.

"I'm at a stage, especially after playing at this club for 10 years, where I've picked up a lot about the game. I've learnt. I now know exactly what I want to do on the pitch and I'm fit and ready to do it."

Rooney, who was sent off in the second half against West Ham for a wild hack at Stewart Downing, also claims to have no problem with Van Gaal's intention to play him in midfield.

"There'll be times I'll be needed to play deeper or wider, which I've no problem doing," he added.

"But in the main I feel I've still got at least two or three years up front.

"I know I've the qualities to play in midfield. I've done it comfortably. There'll come a time when I move to a deeper position for good and that could be this week, it could be in a couple of years.

"It's down to the manager and I'll accept it."