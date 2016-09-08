My counters are reset at PSG - Aurier
Serge Aurier said he would have left Paris Saint-Germain if it was not for his loyalty to club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.
Serge Aurier says his Paris Saint-Germain "counters are reset" after a tumultuous 2015-16 season.
The Ivorian full-back was suspended by the Ligue 1 champions in February after an abusive video emerged online of him making derogatory comments about then head coach Laurent Blanc and team-mates.
Aurier was eventually brought back into the fold by Blanc, and the full-back is keen to kick on with his career at the Parc des Princes under new head coach Unai Emery.
"The counters are reset, this is a new adventure," he told Le Parisien.
"I am enjoying it to the fullest. As long as I am here and contribute to the team, I am always ready."
While 23-year-old remained at PSG, centre-back David Luiz departed the French capital to seal a return to Chelsea on transfer deadline day.
And the Ivorian was disappointed to see the Brazil centre-back leave.
"David Luiz was someone who brought a little folly, his love of life, and he gave a lot here," he added.
"We really lost a great defender, but we will stick together."
