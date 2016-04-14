NAC agree Manchester City partnership

NAC have agreed a formal partnership with City Football Group that will allow them to sign Manchester City youngsters on loan.

Discussions began in January 2015 when then NAC coach Robert Maaskant inquired about the possibility of signing City players on loan and have been intensified in recent months, eventually leading to a formal partnership that will last for five seasons.

"It took us months to prepare this partnership," sporting director Hans Smulders said on the NAC website.

"We are proud that one of the biggest clubs in the world eventually chose to work with NAC. Both clubs have a rich history. NAC want to move forward and this partnership with City Football Group is a fantastic step in the right direction.

"NAC give talented youngsters the chance to prove their worth in a professional league. NAC and City are confident the players who will move to Breda will be of a high enough level to get regular playing time."

NAC already have City youngsters Divine Naah and Enes Unal on loan and City Football Group's football administrator Brian Marwood is hopeful more players will follow suit in the years to come.

"It's important that our promising youngsters will be able to develop in a serious competition. NAC are a fantastic club that share the same values as City," Marwood said.

"NAC have a progressive philosophy and a rich history. This will allow our youngsters to develop in challenging surroundings, which motivates them to improve even further."

NAC sit third in the Eerste Divisie table and will be hoping to secure promotion to the Eredivisie via the play-offs.