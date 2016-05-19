Nacho: Best way to shut up Pique is by winning Champions League

Real Madrid defender Nacho said the best way to silence outspoken Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique is by winning the Champions League final next week.

Pique, whose Barca prepare to face three-time reigning Europa League champions Sevilla in Sunday's Copa del Rey final, continued his war of words with Madrid by claiming the Spanish capital club are more focused on making films than winning titles after finishing second to the Catalans in La Liga.

But Nacho refused to be drawn into a public slagging match with his fellow Spaniard, simply pointing to the fact that Barca will be watching their bitter rivals go head-to-head against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final in Milan on May 28.

"Pique loves to talk, he loves the sound of his own voice, we all know that, he always talks about how much he enjoys the rivalry between Madrid and Barca, and is always trying to rile the Madridistas," Nacho said.

"But I don't want to get involved in all that. I don't know why he's going on about titles when on May 28 it's us who'll be playing for the most important title of the season.

"We're focused on our job, the best way to shut him up will be to win the final."

Nacho added: "The questions are always about Pique, because he's always trying to needle Madrid and provoke a reaction.

"We're calm, let them do what they want up there, we're just focused on winning the Champions league."