Nainggolan 'very happy' at Roma amid Chelsea links

Midfielder Radja Nainggolan insists he is happy at Roma amid persistent links to Premier League outfit Chelsea.

The Belgium international, 28, has been linked to Chelsea, who have reportedly had numerous bids rejected by the Serie A giants.

However, it appears Nainggolan is set to stay at the Stadio Olimpico, saying he is happy at Roma.

"I'm concentrated on here [Euro 2016]," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"But I'm very happy where I am. I'm not one that often changes teams. For now, I'm focused on here, and then we'll see what happens."

Nainggolan made 35 league appearances for Roma last season, scoring six goals as they finished third.

He has already netted at the European Championship after a long-range effort against Sweden, with Belgium set for a quarter-final clash against Wales on Friday.