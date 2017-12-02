'Naive' Brighton were taught a lesson, concedes Hughton

Chris Hughton believes Liverpool taught his Brighton and Hove Albion side a lesson in a "naive" performance at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Seagulls were crushed 5-1 at home - their biggest Premier League defeat - as the counter-attacking visitors tore through Hughton's men after Glenn Murray had missed clear opportunities.

While the Brighton manager was disappointed with the performance, he is now focused on how they can bounce back ahead of consecutive away games against Huddersfield Town and Tottenham.

"It was tough but we always knew that, at this level, if we don't play to the levels, it can happen," Hughton told Sky Sports.

"The last two goals, with the momentum [Liverpool] have got, you can see what's happened. The first three goals were the most disappointing.

"We were too naive and we haven't been like that against anybody. We got served a lesson today and we need to learn from that.

"The disappointment from conceding the first goal from the set play. When they score less than a minute later, it becomes harder. It's been a tough week and perhaps that's showed.

"Along with Manchester City, Liverpool are the best offensively in the division. They've got pace and that's the hardest thing to deal with.

"We've been good so far and this was our toughest test. We've fallen short and [the players] are now aware of what can happen. Occasionally, we are going to get days like this.

"Importantly it's about how we bounce back."