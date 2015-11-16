Nakhid launches appeal on FIFA presidency bid refusal

David Nakhid has launched an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following FIFA's refusal of his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election.

The former Trinidad and Tobago international previously stated his bid had the support of the required five federations, but the organisation deemed him ineligible as one of the member associations had backed another candidate.

Nakhid has now filed an appeal at the CAS which he hopes will enable him to stand in the election to replace outgoing president Sepp Blatter in February.

"David Nakhid has filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the FIFA Ad hoc Electoral Committee's decision of 28 October 2015 in which his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election was refused," a statement said.

"The FIFA Ad hoc Electoral Committee found that Mr Nakhid had not presented declarations of support from at least five member associations, and for this reason, could not be admitted as a candidate for the election for the office of FIFA President on 26 February 2016.

"In appealing to the CAS, Mr Nakhid seeks the annulment of the challenged decision and an order that his candidacy be reinstated.

"No hearing date has been fixed for the moment. A procedural calendar will be determined within the next days, after consultation with the parties."

Musa Bility was also denied the opportunity to run after failing an integrity check conducted by FIFA.

As such, the five candidates to replace long-standing president Blatter are Prince Ali Al Hussein, Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Jerome Champagne, Gianni Infantino and Tokyo Sexwale.