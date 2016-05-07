Nancy claim Ligue 2 title
Arnaud Lusamba scored the goal that secured the Ligue 2 title for Nancy.
A 1-0 win over Evian TG on Friday saw Nancy claim the Ligue 2 title with one game to spare.
Nancy went in to the penultimate round of the season one point above second-place Dijon, with both sides already guaranteed a spot in Ligue 1 next season.
Arnaud Lusamba scored the only goal of the game at Stade Marcel Picot in the 54th minute as Nancy went on to win, while a 10-man Dijon lost 3-2 at Red Star.
The third and final promotion spot will be decided on the final day, with Metz needing just a point at Lens.
