Nancy claim Ligue 2 title

A 1-0 win over Evian TG on Friday saw Nancy claim the Ligue 2 title with one game to spare.

Nancy went in to the penultimate round of the season one point above second-place Dijon, with both sides already guaranteed a spot in Ligue 1 next season.

Arnaud Lusamba scored the only goal of the game at Stade Marcel Picot in the 54th minute as Nancy went on to win, while a 10-man Dijon lost 3-2 at Red Star.

The third and final promotion spot will be decided on the final day, with Metz needing just a point at Lens.