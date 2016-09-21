Nani happy at Mestalla despite Valencia's poor form

Nani is adamant he made the right choice in joining Valencia and is confident the squad will soon improve following their dismal start to the season.

Winger Nani - an influential figure in Portugal's surprise Euro 2016 success in France - joined Los Che from Fenerbahce in July, signing a three-year deal at Mestalla, but has endured a difficult start to life in Spain with his new employers bottom of LaLiga without a point from four games.

That run of form prompted the Valencia board to sack coach Pako Ayestaran on Tuesday with Voro Gonzalez assuming temporary charge.

It does not appear a happy time to be a Valencia player but Nani insists he made the right choice.

Speaking to Omnisport, he said: "[The football] is more competitive in Spain, I wanted to be back at this level.

"It is now important to settle in one place, I have moved around a lot. Sometimes better opportunities come and you must take them.

"I'm very happy at the moment, still enjoying the football and that is most important."

Nani believes one win would spark a resurgence in the Valencia players and they would soon climb the table.

He added: "Our aim now is just to win our games. We have quality in the team but we don't have the results yet.

"Sometimes it seems like we're close but we lose. Once we start to win games we'll get there. I'm very confident that will happen and we will change our path.

"It's lots of things to work on. We have new players who are bedding in and getting used to the culture of the team. We're still growing together. We still have time.

"The situation is not good but we have a lot of games ahead. For sure we will get better results.

"When you lose the pressure is always there. The fans want to see the team win, they want results and goals. When that doesn't happen it's normal. We must keep working and believing that the better results are coming."

