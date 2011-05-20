Nani scoops United's Players’ Player prize
By Gregg Davies
Manchester United winger Nani capped an outstanding season by taking home the Players’ Player of the Year prize from the club's official awards night on Wednesday.
In a separate tribute, the Red Devils' wideman was voted second in the supporters' poll for the historic Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award - just one percent behind eventual winner Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez.
These achievements cap a wonderful year for Nani, in which the Portuguese international scored 10 goals and assisted a further 18 to help United reclaim the Premier League title and reach a third Champions League final in four years.
"I must say thank you very much to my team-mates. It means a lot to win this award," declared the winger after being presented with his prize by manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
"My team-mates have helped me a lot this season. That’s why I’m stood here. I have done my best to help the team win the league and, of course, I have been very focused on working hard and improving as a player.
"This has been my most consistent season for United. Every year I’ve been here I have improved and this one was fantastic for me. I created a lot of goals and scored more than last season, so I’m very happy. I hope to do even better next season."
Speaking to MUTV, the Portuguese added: “It’s a great feeling because a lot of players have been playing so well this season and I didn’t know who it was going to be. I gave my vote to Edwin van der Sar, he’s been playing so well this season.
“Of course though, it is a fantastic feeling when you know your team-mates give their votes to you. It makes you so happy. I’ve improved a lot this season.
"In the past when I arrived at this club I was playing a lot more for me, more for skills, trying to score by myself but I’ve been learning a lot from the coaches and the other players – that the most important thing is when you play for the team and when you do this things come for you, assists as well as goals.”
