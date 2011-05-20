Nani scoops United's Players’ Player prize

In a separate tribute, the Red Devils' wideman was voted second in the supporters' poll for the historic Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award - just one percent behind eventual winner Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez.

These achievements cap a wonderful year for Nani, in which the Portuguese international scored 10 goals and assisted a further 18 to help United reclaim the Premier League title and reach a third Champions League final in four years.

"I must say thank you very much to my team-mates. It means a lot to win this award," declared the winger after being presented with his prize by manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

"My team-mates have helped me a lot this season. That’s why I’m stood here. I have done my best to help the team win the league and, of course, I have been very focused on working hard and improving as a player.

"This has been my most consistent season for United. Every year I’ve been here I have improved and this one was fantastic for me. I created a lot of goals and scored more than last season, so I’m very happy. I hope to do even better next season."

Speaking to MUTV, the Portuguese added: “It’s a great feeling because a lot of players have been playing so well this season and I didn’t know who it was going to be. I gave my vote to Edwin van der Sar, he’s been playing so well this season.

“Of course though, it is a fantastic feeling when you know your team-mates give their votes to you. It makes you so happy. I’ve improved a lot this season.

"In the past when I arrived at this club I was playing a lot more for me, more for skills, trying to score by myself but I’ve been learning a lot from the coaches and the other players – that the most important thing is when you play for the team and when you do this things come for you, assists as well as goals.”