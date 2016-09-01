Nani: We can cope without Ronaldo

Portugal winger Nani expressed his delight after the European champions romped to a 5-0 win over Gibraltar without captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Real Madrid forward has not played since hobbling out of Portugal's Euro 2016 final triumph against France, and young midfielder Renato Sanches was also absent for this friendly.

However, after scoring twice himself, Nani insisted he and his team mates have again shown they can still perform when their star men are missing.

"I am very pleased with the team performance," he said. "I think we did a good job but we are aware that the next game [a World Cup qualifier against Switzerland] will be much more difficult and certainly we will have to give much more.

"We have shown that we have a strong team, a team that is confident.

"Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo and Renato Sanches are very important but we have to adapt to the absence of these players. We have players who are able to give a good answer as I have demonstrated."