Nantes confirm Der Zakarian departure

Ligue 1 club Nantes have confirmed coach Michel Der Zakarian will step down at the end of the season.

Following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Marseille, Der Zakarian announced his intention to leave at the end of his contract, citing unsatisfactory relations with president Waldemar Kita and the board of directors.

Nantes released a statement on Monday to acknowledge the forthcoming end of the 53-year-old's four-season reign.

The statement read: "After the match in Marseille that saw his team to a 1-1 draw against Marseille, Michel Der Zakarian, out of contract, announced his decision not to lead FC Nantes at the end of the season.

"The club takes note of the decision of the coach and thanks him for his work over the past four seasons. We wish him the best for his future career."

Former Armenia international Der Zakarian began his senior playing career at Nantes and is in his second spell in charge of the club.

He led them to promotion from Ligue 2 in 2007-08 - a feat he repeated during the maiden season of his return in 2012-13.