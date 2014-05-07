Napoli are on the right track, says Benitez

Dries Mertens, Goran Pandev and Blerim Dzemaili were on the scoresheet as Napoli routed 10-man Cagliari 3-0 in Serie A action at the Stadio San Paolo, which secured the third-placed club's place in the qualifying stages of the UEFA Champions League after Fiorentina lost 4-3 to Sassuolo.

The win also marked a triumphant few days for Napoli, who were crowned Coppa Italia champions following their 3-1 victory over Fiorentina on Saturday.

Benitez, who succeeded Walter Mazzarri at the start of the season, told Sky Sport Italia his team were on the right track.

"I said beforehand that the Coppa Italia final wouldn't change anything," Benitez said post-game.

"But clearly the victory and tonight's 3-0 win meant we are on the right path."

Napoli could have won by more but captain Marek Hamsik blasted his 56th-minute penalty onto the crossbar, though Benitez had no complaints with the Slovakia international.

"It's a shame for Marek, as he worked so hard on the field and had chances to score apart from the penalty," he said. "He just has to continue like this."

It was not all smiles, however, with Italian striker Lorenzo Insigne, who scored twice in the Coppa Italia final, cutting a frustrated figure after being among the unused substitutes on Tuesday.

But the Spanish tactician had a simple answer for his decision to leave Insigne on the bench.

"Our problem is that we have so many players who work every day that changes have to be made," the 54-year-old said.

"I had to change Pepe Reina, so that used up a substitution, while I thought today Duvan Zapata and (Josip) Radosevic deserved to play."