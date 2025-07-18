Newcastle United given green light for spectacular Darwin Nunez deal: report

Darwin Nunez is looking for a new club as his time with Liverpool appears to be nearing its end

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for Darwin Nunez in a fresh turn in the striker battle they’re currently fighting with Liverpool.

It was revealed by transfer guru David Ornstein earlier this week that the Reds had asked their Premier League counterparts about the availability of Alexander Isak, signalling their willingness to pay £120m for the striker.

That followed the Magpies having a £70m bid rejected for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, as they search for a player to fill the gap left by the departure of back-up striker Callum Wilson.

Newcastle eye Darwin Nunez deal in wake of Hugo Ekitike miss

Newcastle United are reportedly considering Nunez as an option after failing to land Hugo Ekitike (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s side were swiftly told that Isak is not for sale and so, in an act likely to solve their striker need and exact revenge on Newcastle at the same time, they entered the race for Ekitike.

This left Eddie Howe’s club in a difficult spot, turning first to Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, but now they are eyeing yet more club-to-club discussions with Liverpool.

Newcastle may have Ekitike stolen from under their noses by Liverpool (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

According to German outlet Bild, with Newcastle shoved out of the Ekitike race by the Reds, they are now considering a move for Anfield star Nunez.

TEAMtalk followed up that report, revealing that Nunez is for sale this summer as Liverpool seek an upgrade, with £60m thought to be the asking price.

Along with Wissa and Nunez, Bild add Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to the list of names currently being considered at St James’ Park.

Nunez was at one stage linked with Napoli, but that move was called off, according to Fabrizio Romano, when the Italian side signed Lorenza Lucca. He went on to confirm interest from Saudi, and has reported for GIVEMESPORT that concrete talks with Newcastle are yet to begin.

Nunez may find a way to remain in the Premier League if the Magpies advance their interest (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Newcastle may be better served swerving this move.

Nunez has talent, but he’s never looked a truly solid option in the Premier League and, now 26, that feels unlikely to change.

With Liverpool asking for £60m, and Wissa potentially available for around half that, it seems a no-brainer that the value lies with the latter, but if the Bees lose their other goal-getter, Bryan Mbeumo, to Manchester United, they may be keen to resist another sale.

Nunez is valued at €45m, according to Transfermarkt.