Napoli to challenge Chelsea and Tottenham for Premier League centre-back

The Netherlands international has impressed for the Cherries since making a £20 million move from Stamford Bridge in 2017.

Chelsea have been linked with activating a £39 million buy-back clause to bring Ake back to London, while Tottenham are also said to be interested in his services.

However, the Premier League giants could face competition from Italy, with Serie A side Napoli keeping tabs on the 24-year-old.

La Gazzetta dello Sport believes that Ake is being monitored by Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli as he identifies targets for the summer transfer market.

Ake is one of several players on the Vesuviani’s radar, including former Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout, now of Fiorentina, Hertha Berlin’s Valentino Lazaro and Pablo Fornals of Villarreal.

However, the newspaper believes that PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano remains the club’s top target, with club president Aurelio Di Laurentiis willing to pay €40 million for his services.

The report also says that a key player could be sacrificed at the end of the season, with Lorenzo Insigne or Kalidou Koulibaly likely to be sold.

Koulibaly has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United after becoming one of Serie A’s standout defenders since his arrival from Metz in 2014.