Napoli close in on Serie A title after late Giacomo Raspadori volley vs Juventus
Napoli are on the brink of winning a first Scudetto since 1990 after a last-gasp victory over Juventus in Serie A on Sunday night
Napoli are on the verge of winning their first Serie A title since 1990 after Giacomo Raspadori's 93rd-minute volley sealed a dramatic 1-0 win over Juventus on Sunday.
Luciano Spalletti's side overcame the disappointment of their midweek Champions League exit at the hands of AC Milan by beating Juve right at the end of a tight game at the Stadio Diego Maradona.
Raspadori beat Wojciech Szczesny at his near post with a volley following a cross by Eljif Elmas to send the home fans wild.
The win means Napoli lead second-placed Lazio by 17 points with just seven rounds remaining and Spalletti's side can be crowned champions next weekend if they beat Salernitana and the Rome-based club fail to defeat Inter in Milan.
Juventus are up to third after the 15-point deduction for irregularities in their transfer spending was removed and Roma are fourth, level on points with fifth-placed AC Milan.
Napoli have won the Scudetto twice before, in 1987 and 1990, both in their most glorious era with the legendary Diego Maradona on the pitch.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
