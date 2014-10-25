Napoli coach Benitez shrugs off criticism

After a stuttering start to their Serie A campaign, Napoli had shown signs of improvement recently with seven points from their previous three league outings.

However, Thursday's 2-0 reverse in Switzerland represented another blip and Benitez had to field questions about his side's form in a media conference on the eve of their Serie A meeting with Verona on Sunday.

"I think that after three consecutive victories, a draw away to Inter and a defeat in the Europa League on a synthetic pitch, it is exaggerated to say we are not on the right track," he said.

"I am here to create something different. I want to win games and create a winning mentality and structure that can last, not just once every 25 years.

"I have confidence that this team has a lot of quality and will soon return to winning ways, controlling the game the way they always have done.

"The fans have no doubt over my attachment to this city. They know I want to win for them. What happened in Bern was very serious and senseless for a team like ours.

"We work hard for Napoli and I am sure the fans know that. I was upset and our fans know that protest was not positive.

"We all want to win every game, but I cannot see the trip to Young Boys as the most decisive of the season. I do what I can to make Napoli great on the international scene.

"If the game with Young Boys is a decisive one...then I must be the one who is wrong."