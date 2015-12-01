Napoli loss 'doesn't change anything' for Mancini

Roberto Mancini does not believe Inter's 2-1 defeat at Napoli should have a major impact upon their Serie A title prospects.

A Gonzalo Higuain brace was enough for Napoli to secure victory for Maurizio Sarri's on Monday as they replaced their visitors at the top of the table.

Inter were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time as Yuto Nagatomo collected a second yellow card but Adem Ljajic pulled a goal back in the 67th minute before Stevan Jovetic and Miranda both hit the post amid a frantic finish.

"About the team, I am confident in what Inter can do," Mancini told reporters.

"We are second in the league but this doesn't change anything because we are only one point adrift.

"There are four or five teams within three or four points at the top. That's why it doesn't change much.

"It will be a long season with many teams who can make it to the top."

Inter are now a point shy of Napoli in second, with Fiorentina a point further back in third on 29. Roma have 27 in fourth – three clear of Juventus as the resurgent defending champions continue to atone for their sluggish start to the campaign.

Mancini was pleased with his team's resilience at the Stadio San Paolo but would have preserved to launch a comeback with a full complement of players.

"I don't think that you play better with 10 men," he added. "I think that with 11 men we would have won this game.

"It went this way, and you can lose at the San Paolo. We are sorry but it doesn’t change anything."