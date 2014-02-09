Napoli performances please boss Benitez

The Spaniard's men maintained their three-point advantage in third place in Serie A thanks to Gonzalo Higuain's second-half brace.



It was their first win in three games in all competitions after losing to Atalanta in the league, and being narrowly beaten by Roma in the Coppa Italia.



Benitez hailed his team for their efforts in consecutive big games.



"I have to compliment my players, as against Roma and now Milan they played with intensity, pace and quality," he told Sky Sport Italia.



Benitez played down the impact of Higuain, who struck in the 56th and 82nd minutes to lead Napoli to victory.



He preferred to focus on the team and was pleased to once again be playing against a side who wanted to attack.



"Clearly Gonzalo can make the difference, but his team-mates helped him a great deal and we created so many chances tonight. We could've scored a lot more," Benitez said.



"In recent weeks we had basically beaten Bologna and conceded at the 93rd minute, Chievo had one shot on goal and we gave Atalanta three assists.



"It is different playing against a side like Roma or Milan, who attack and give you space to play football."



Benitez backed midfielder Jorginho, who joined Napoli in January, to continue improving after a solid start to his career in Naples.



"Jorginho works well and is still young, so still needs more physical work to get stronger," he said.



"I am 100 per cent convinced with time to work pre-season he'll be much better next year. He has quality and the mental speed to think of the right pass."