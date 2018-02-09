Napoli suspect patella fracture for Ghoulam
Faouzi Ghoulam tore the ACL in his right knee in November and the Napoli now defender may be facing more time on the sidelines.
Faouzi Ghoulam's spell on the sidelines could well be extended with Napoli announcing they suspect the left-back has fractured his right patella.
Algeria international Ghoulam has not featured since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee in the 4-2 Champions League group stage defeat to Manchester City on November 1.
The 27-year-old was cleared to resume first-team training last month but he has suffered a setback in his recovery.
"During [Friday's] training session, the Napoli defender injured his right knee," a statement on Napoli's website read.
"Ghoulam will be visited by Professor [Pierpaolo] Mariani at Villa Stuart. A fracture of the patella is suspected for him."
Napoli possess a one-point lead over Juventus at the top of Serie A and face Lazio at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday.
