Napoli target Soriano 'only wants Milan' - De Laurentiis

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is resigned to missing out on Sampdoria midfielder Roberto Soriano, who is tipped to join Milan.

Serie A rivals Napoli and Milan are both pursuing Soriano, though Sampdoria are holding out for at least €25million for the Italy international.

Soriano's future, however, appears decided with De Laurentiis lamenting the fact that the 24-year-old wants to be reunited with former Sampdoria boss Sinisa Mihajlovic.

"I offered Roma €27m for Alessio Romagnoli, but he wanted Milan. I tried to get Daniele Rugani from Juventus," De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss after Sunday's 2-2 draw at home to Sampdoria.

"I spoke to Soriano for half an hour today and if it's meant to be, it will happen, but he's in love with Sinisa. I can't fight that.

"I've been talking to Sampdoria for weeks and offered far more than the €10m release clause, but he only wants Milan."