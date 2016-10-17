Nasri empowered by Sampaoli at Sevilla
Inspiration provided by Sevilla's Jorge Sampaoli means Samir Nasri has no regrets over leaving Manchester City.
Samir Nasri maintains Pep Guardiola wanted him to stay at Manchester City but is enjoying life at Sevilla under Jorge Sampaoli.
Nasri was on target as Sampaoli's men beat Leganes 3-2 on Saturday, continuing an impressive start to the LaLiga season that leaves them third after eight matches – a point ahead of defending champions Barcelona.
The 29-year-old is on a season-long loan at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, having been banished from first-team training during the early weeks of Guardiola's tenure at City after returning for pre-season training overweight.
But Nasri maintains he had won round the former Barca and Bayern Munich boss before electing to take his career elsewhere.
"I managed to change his mind – Guardiola wanted me to stay – which is not easy," the ex-France international told RMC.
"I made the decision to come here because I had a discussion with the coach [Sampaoli] there.
"With the coach we have a relationship of trust. It is thanks to him and his assistant that I am here.
"They empower me a lot, they give me a lot of confidence. When I have a little bit less, they are always there to talk to me, to put me in the best condition.
"When you have a coach like that behind you, you have to make it count on the pitch and give the maximum. I may miss matches, but the level of commitment should be there at least."
