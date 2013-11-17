Nasri is enjoying life under Pellegrini

The France international made 28 appearances in the Premier League last season under Roberto Mancini, but only contributed two goals.

However, this term the 26-year-old has already matched that goals tally in 11 league appearances and he cites his manager as a major factor in his turnaround.

Nasri also likened the Chilean to former boss Arsene Wenger in his approach to the game.

"He does remind me of Arsene in respect of the way he works," the attacking midfielder said.

"He has the same approach in the way he talks to players and tells them when things are good and when they are bad.

"But it's always constructive and you always know what he wants form you, and what you to bring to the team.

"I feel that he trusts me and that he gives me responsibilities on the pitch. When you have a manager like that, you want to repay that sort of faith - and that's what I'm trying to do.

"Right now everything is fine, I'm in a better place and that's what I want."