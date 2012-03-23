Nasri hoping for decisive Manchester derby

The Citizens host Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium at the end of April, and with one point separating both sides at the top of the table, the encounter could settle which side of the city the trophy will be heading.

Frenchman Nasri, who netted the winner in his side's 2-1 win over Chelsea on Wednesday, is confident that both teams will remain unbeaten until the fixture as the race for domestic glory enters its final stretch.

"You know what, I hope they win all their games and that we win all of ours, so we can play a 'final' here," said Nasri.

"It would be fantastic for the fans and for us as well.

"United will be there until the end - they have the experience, they have a manager who has won everything for 25 years. Even if I said I hope they will lose, sometimes you have to be realistic.

"They don't have any really difficult games and it's not good to lie; they will not lose seven of their last nine games.

"But what we did against Chelsea is a signal to United that we are here and we will be here until the end."

City manager Roberto Mancini was slightly reserved with his praise for the former Arsenal man, claiming his input into the team needs to equal Barcelona duo Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

And Nasri responded in similar fashion to the comparisons, saying: "I don't know about that.

"At the moment they are on top, and I am 24. I can't say I will be like Iniesta - it would be silly to say that. But I can do my own thing and if I have confidence I can get better."