Nasri praises 'amazing' job done by Pellegrini

The title was decided by City's comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, a result that ensured there was no need for the drama of two years ago when Sergio Aguero's last-gasp goal against QPR proved decisive.

City went into the game at the Etihad Stadium knowing that realistically only a point was needed to be crowned champions for a second time in three years due to a superior goal difference over Liverpool, but any nerves were put to bed just before half-time when Nasri notched his 11th goal of a productive season in all competitions.

Captain Vincent Kompany put any chances of a final-day slip to bed just after the interval and Nasri was quick to praise the work of the 60-year-old Chilean, who succeeded Roberto Mancini last May.

Nasri told Sky Sports: "There are no words to explain our feelings right now. Maybe in an hour or two we will really feel it. I'm just so happy for the manager as well because it's his first title in Europe, so it's amazing.

"Amazing job. He remained calm the whole season in the same way for us to play attractive football and that's what we did all year. It was a pleasure to work with him."

The French midfielder believes that the steadying of the dressing room from last season has also been a defining factor in the transformation as City regained the league at the first time of asking.

He added: "It's the atmosphere in the dressing room (is different). We've been really friends this year. Everyone put ego to the side and we worked for the squad. At some points we were behind but we kept believing.

"I'm very happy we're the champions."