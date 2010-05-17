Nasri reveals Gallas unrest

The 32-year-old former Arsenal captain hit out at Nasri in his autobiography following a clash on the French national team coach during the 2008 European Championships.

And Nasri has confessed that the pair's relationship has remained frosty ever since.

"I don't communicate with him, but I'm not the only one at Arsenal who doesn't have any communication with him,” he said in The Sun.

“We are four or five, but that doesn't stop us fighting for each other on the pitch.

"You don't get 11 friends in a football team, there are people who have affinities and who get on, but on the pitch we fight for the same cause."

Nasri is still reeling after being left out of Raymond Domenech’s provisional France squad for the forthcoming World Cup finalsin South Africa, openly admitting his disappointment and confusion with the decision.

But the 22-year-old’s Arsenal career is not in doubt, the same of which cannot be said for centre-back Gallas.

The defender is already facing an uncertain future at Emirates Stadium after failing to agree terms to a new contract.

It is believed that manager Arsene Wenger is keen to retain the services of the Frenchman, but Gallas could be tempted by a move back to his native France with Paris Saint-Germain apparently circling.

Gallas has not gone without his fair share of controversy since his switch from rivals Chelsea in 2006, infamously having a tantrum after James McFadden converted a last gasp penalty for Birmingham in February 2008.

A season later he was reportedly fined two weeks' wages after giving an interview revealing tensions within the squad, and was subsequently stripped of the captaincy permanently.

By Joe Brewin



Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook