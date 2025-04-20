Quiz! Can you name every club in the Football League right now?

The EFL currently oversees the three divisions from the Championship down to League Two

The EFL, or the English Football League, was first formed back in 1888.

Now, some 72 sides compete below the Premier League in the divisions known as the Championship, League One and League Two.

Promotions, relegations and play-off campaigns are all part and parcel of the beautiful game each and every season in both England and Wales.

For our latest quiz here on FourFourTwo, we want you to name every club currently playing their football in the EFL. That means we need from you all the clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two for the 2024/25 campaign.

You have just 15 minutes to tell us the 72 teams in all three divisions. We do not require any Premier League sides, so just all the clubs from the Championship down to League Two.

Struggling with that one elusive name? Don’t worry, you can log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint!

