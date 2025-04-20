Quiz! Can you name every club in the Football League right now?
More than 23.7 million supporters passed through the turnstiles of an EFL competition in 2023/24
The EFL, or the English Football League, was first formed back in 1888.
Now, some 72 sides compete below the Premier League in the divisions known as the Championship, League One and League Two.
Promotions, relegations and play-off campaigns are all part and parcel of the beautiful game each and every season in both England and Wales.
For our latest quiz here on FourFourTwo, we want you to name every club currently playing their football in the EFL. That means we need from you all the clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two for the 2024/25 campaign.
You have just 15 minutes to tell us the 72 teams in all three divisions. We do not require any Premier League sides, so just all the clubs from the Championship down to League Two.
Struggling with that one elusive name? Don’t worry, you can log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint!
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates. Best of luck!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you guess the FourFourTwo cover star?
Quiz! Can you name every UEFA nation?
Quiz! Did Zlatan Ibrahimovic say this or not?
Quiz! Can you name all 18 members of Team GB's Olympic squad from London 2012?
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.