Bury’s game against Gillingham suspended

Bury’s Sky Bet League One game against Gillingham this weekend has been suspended, the English Football League has announced.

The Shakers, deducted 12 points for entering into a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), have been issued with a notice of withdrawal of membership by the EFL and their first three games of the campaign have already been postponed.

“The EFL Board has suspended Bury FC’s fixture with Gillingham on Saturday August 17, 2019 as it has not received the outstanding evidence required by today’s 9am deadline.”

The EFL added: “The EFL has made it clear that it cannot continue suspending fixtures indefinitely and the deadline of August 23 for withdrawal of membership remains in place.

“However, the EFL remains committed to working with the club to try and find a successful conclusion.”

Bury have vowed to fight for survival despite the looming threat of having their 125-year league membership terminated.

Bury owner Steve Dale, who replaced Stewart Day in December 2018 after buying the debt-ridden club for £1, revealed on Monday he is ready to sell.

The Shakers have received a bid and the senior staff want Dale to sell up.

“Due to the agenda with the EFL, my health and recent events at the club I can confirm I am happy to pass the club on to the next custodian. For an agreed consideration and them being the right fit for Bury,” Dale told BBC Radio Manchester.