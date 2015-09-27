Navas angered by Real Madrid's Malaga stalemate

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas admits his side were left "angry" at their failure to score against Malaga in Saturday's 0-0 draw.

Rafael Benitez's side enjoyed 69 per cent of possession and fired in 31 efforts on goal, but they were unable to find a way past the brilliant Carlos Kameni.

The results means Madrid have slipped behind both Villarreal and Barcelona in the Liga table after their respective victories over Atletico Madrid and Las Palmas, and Navas is determined to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

"It is difficult to explain it. We have to be calmer and see where we made mistakes. We go away quite angry because it is a game that we could have won and we did not manage that," the Costa Rica international said.

"Things move on, the league is very long and we are going to try not to drop more points, and to get closer to our aim.

"I am not worried about my performance because I always try to do work well. Thank God I was able to respond at the times when my team needed me.

"We are working well in defence and it is a shame that we were not able to get goals today. In football, sometimes the opponent's goal just refuses to allow the ball in and it is not possible to score."

Navas reserved some praise for opposite number Kameni, whose superb stop from Jese Rodriguez's low drive was a highlight of an accomplished display.

"He had a great game, he is a hardworking person and is able to recognise the work of others and that is positive," added Navas.