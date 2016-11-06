Navas complains about undefeated Madrid criticism

Keylor Navas has complained that Real Madrid have been criticised too much after they maintained their unbeaten start to the LaLiga season with a 3-0 home win over Leganes on Sunday.

Madrid moved five points clear at the top - with Barcelona in action at fourth-placed Sevilla later on Sunday - as Gareth Bale struck twice in the first half and Alvaro Morata wrapped up the points late on.

Navas was mostly untested but made one fine save from Alexander Szymanowski to preserve his clean sheet and the Costa Rica international claimed Madrid deserve more credit.

"Sometimes the team is over-criticised, considering we're undefeated," Navas told reporters.

"It's true that at times we have not been too eye-catching and we're aware that we can still improve, but we are on the right track.

"It wasn't an obsession to keep a clean sheet, but it is important to have done so as that will give confidence to the team.

"We are happy and the team is looking good. Personally, I feel good and I am calm and confident."

Madrid's unbeaten run will be tested by city rivals Atletico and Barcelona shortly after the international break, while they face Sporting CP in a crucial Champions League clash, but Navas is confident the team will thrive under pressure.

"There are some really important matches coming up, the kind of matches that all players like to feature in," Navas said.

"We'll go into those games with the same mindset as always, which is to win and to be united."