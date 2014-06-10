Navas hopes experience will aid Costa Rica

The Central Americans appear to have one of the tougher challenges to progress in the showpiece having been drawn with Italy, England and Uruguay in Group D.

While, at 27, Navas is one of the younger players at his position expected to start, the goalkeeper sees himself as a veteran presence.

"I am a mature age; I am at an important time in my career and I want to use it at the World Cup," he said.

Costa Rica will begin their campaign against Uruguay on Saturday before taking on Italy six days later and England on June 24.

Navas has over 50 international caps to his name and enjoyed an impressive 2013-14 season with Levante, helping them finish 10th in La Liga.

After keeping 17 clean sheets in 37 league outings, Navas has seen his name linked to Monaco and Liverpool recently.