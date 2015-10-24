Navas an incredible goalkeeper - Jese

Real Madrid attacker Jese Rodriguez has taken the time to praise Keylor Navas in the wake of his side's 3-1 La Liga win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The Costa Rica international goalkeeper pulled off a number of sublime saves to help Madrid secure all three points and Jese was quick to highlight the shot-stopper's contribution.

"He's incredible, a fantastic goalkeeper and a great guy," the forward told Madrid's official website.

"I'm really happy for him because he trains really hard and he deserves it. He's a great professional."

Jese featured from the start for the third time in La Liga this term and he is pleased with the opportunities he has been given under Rafael Benitez.

"I'm very happy. I always try to make the most of the playing time the coach gives me, and I feel good and I have to carry on like this," he added.

"I've always wanted to be at Real Madrid and be a success."

Saturday's win saw Madrid move three points clear of Celta in the table and Jese was delighted with their victory at Balaidos.

"It's a really important win, because today was a difficult match against a really good side. We're very happy," the forward continued.

"I was expecting a really tough match, harder even than Wednesday's because of our exertions in that game.

"We've just kept at it without thinking about the others. What's important is that we've won and we stay top."