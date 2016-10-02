Navas puzzled by Real Madrid form

Keylor Navas was left bemused by Real Madrid's struggles as Zinedine Zidane's men were held to a fourth successive draw across all competitions by Eibar in LaLiga on Sunday.

Real were held by Villarreal, Las Palmas and Borussia Dortmund in their last three outings and, although they were expected to cruise at the Santiago Bernabeu, Eibar left with a 1-1 draw.

Gareth Bale cancelled out Fran Rico's early opener in the 18th minute, but the Madrid giants produced a lacklustre display on the whole and Navas was unable to explain why they are faltering.

"I just don't know [why we are not winning]," said the goalkeeper. "We are working hard, we are trying and we always play with the intention to play to win.

"It's always disappointing to draw at home. We have to improve and come back stronger after the international break.

"We are calm. We know we must improve. Some results have got away from us. If we want to reach targets we can't let points escape."