Navas understands Bernabeu frustration despite Rayo rout

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas sympathised with the club's fans who were not completely satisfied by the 10-2 demolition of nine-man Rayo Vallecano.

Gareth Bale hit four goals and Karim Benzema completed a late hat-trick on a punishing outing at the Santiago Bernabeu for neighbouring Rayo, who led 2-1 early in the contest.

Antonio Amaya and Jozabed cancelled out Danilo's opener to give Paco Jemez's team a 12th-minute advantage but Tito's red card for a rash hack at Toni Kroos shortly afterwards significantly undermined their efforts.

Bale headed an equaliser and Raul Baena became the second man to be – far more harshly – dismissed before Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first of a double from the penalty spot.

Benzema and Bale dominated the second-half action, with Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez pulling the strings impressively, but the hosts were booed from the field despite their 4-2 advantage at the break - a feature of recent home matches despite some resounding wins in the wake of November's 4-0 Clasico loss to Barcelona.

Coach Rafael Benitez endured a frosty reception at the start of the match but Navas feels the disquiet is down to Madrid lying below rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the Liga standings.

"As a keeper you always want to keep a clean sheet," Navas told television reporters. "We must turn the page and move on.

"We started the game well, scored, but then lost concentration and intensity. Later we took control of the game and won well.

"It's normal for fans to be like this as we are not top of the table.

"We are all with the coach – this is a moment for all at Madrid to be united."