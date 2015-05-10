Near-perfect Bernabeu performance the aim for Allegri

Juventus need to produce an "almost perfect" performance to progress past Real Madrid and reach a first UEFA Champions League final in 12 years, according to head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

The Serie A champions head to the Spanish capital on Wednesday leading 2-1 from the semi-final first leg.

A 2-2 home draw with Valencia on Saturday appears to have ended Real's La Liga title challenge – leaders Barcelona are four points clear with two games remaining – giving extra significance to next week's second-leg clash with Juve, something Allegri is all too aware of.

"We have to focus and treat it as it's the most important game of the year," said the Juve coach.

"We have to try to secure qualification in Madrid that won't be easy for sure, but it could also take us to an unexpected final.

"Juventus are having a good spell from a physical point of view.

"The club hasn't played a game of this importance for 12 years, but I believe we now have the experience and confidence to play well at this level.

"On Wednesday we will need to deliver a performance that is almost perfect. I won't say perfect because that is impossible in football, but for sure we'll need our best performance to go through."