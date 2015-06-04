NEC replace Brood with Faber

Newly promoted NEC have acted quickly to replace PSV-bound Ruud Brood with the announcement of Ernest Faber as their new head coach.

Brood's departure was confirmed on Thursday after he accepted the role of assistant coach to Philip Cocu at the Eredivisie champions - a role previously occupied by Faber.

NEC wasted little time in replacing him as Faber moved the other way and the 43-year-old is confident he can continue the club's upward trajectory, having seem the win the Eerste Divisie with 101 points.

"I am proud and happy to work here," he told the club's official website.

"It feels a bit like coming home, because here I made my debut [as a player] here in 1990. The club suits me and our visions coincide very closely to each other.

"Hard work and discipline, things I stand for, they are already good at. Therefore, all the pieces of the puzzle fit together, that made it easy for me to choose NEC."