Nedved warns Pogba: You can't have everything

Juventus director Pavel Nedved has warned Paul Pogba he "cannot have everything" at such a young age and feels the time has come for less style and more substance in his performances.

France head coach Didier Deschamps this week urged the 22-year-old to be more consistent in his displays and the former Czech Republic international is in full agreement.

Pogba has one goal and no assists from his seven Serie A appearances this season and Nedved wants to see a player of his quality produce more of an end product.

"You can't have everything when you are young," Nedved said at a Turkish Airlines event.

"That is why I tell him to be less stylish on the pitch, but more concrete and decisive for the team."

Juve picked up a much-needed 3-1 victory over Bologna on Sunday - only their second win of the new campaign having won the Scudetto for four consecutive years.

Nedved acknowledges his side will not be leading from the front this time around, but feels the quality in the squad is there to launch a title bid from behind, as he experienced with Juve in 2001-02.

He continued: "The team that has been built is a great team, the technical level is really high.

"We must stay calm and work on that, because we signed players that are very, very good. Everyone is calm at the club, as they are at the team. Our comeback in 2002 was beautiful, we won the Scudetto on the last day and I think we could do this now too.

"But we must not think of it now, we know that the next game [against Inter] is going to be really difficult.

"We know we are behind and in trouble, but we also know how to react. No need to look at the standings now."

Massimiliano Allegri's side are 10 points behind leaders Fiorentina.