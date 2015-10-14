Negredo determined to win back Spain place

Alvaro Negredo is determined to recapture his best form for Valencia and force his way back into the Spain national team.

The 30-year-old has scored just twice so far this season for Nuno Espirito Santo's side and has been substituted in six of his nine appearances to date in 2015-16.

Negredo lifted the Euro 2012 title with Spain but was cut from the final squad for the World Cup in 2014, and has struggled to fight his way into Vicente del Bosque's plans since.

However, the former Manchester City striker is confident he can "earn back the trust" of his national team coach once he recovers the goalscoring touch in La Liga.

"I am the first one to criticise my performances," he told Omnisport. "I need to stay focused and try to take my chances, which I'm struggling to do at the moment. I don't have that many chances but the truth is I had a really clear one against Athletic Bilbao not long ago and I didn't score.

"Having the fans' support at this stage when I am yet to show my best level is something I'm really grateful for.

"I think it's difficult [to be called up by Del Bosque] because at the moment I'm not at a good level but I can revert that situation and earn his trust back."

Negredo has also dismissed notions of a rift with Valencia boss Nuno but claims the whole side could benefit should he be partnered with Paco Alcacer in attack.

"We are both old enough to look beyond the silly things that get said. At the end of the day, he wants to get the best out of me, performance-wise, and I want to play," Negredo said.

"I have nothing against him and I reckon he has nothing against me too so let's put all this controversy behind us and move forward. I just will focus on playing and enjoying myself on the pitch.

"Alcacer is a different player, different to me. He's got things I lack and vice-versa. I think it'd be beneficial for the team if we both played more together.

"I look forward to playing alongside him more, not because we get along really well but because we complement each other on the pitch, which would work to everybody's benefit."