Negredo: Suffering is in the past

Valencia striker Alvaro Negredo hopes Tuesday's decisive goal in the UEFA Champions League will help revitalise his career.

The Spain international fired Valencia ahead after four minutes against Monaco, a goal the proved crucial as Nuno Espirito Santo's side qualified for the group stages with a 4-3 aggregate win – despite losing 2-1 on the night.

Negredo is looking to rebuild his reputation after failing to maintain an impressive start to life at Manchester City and subsequently spending last season on loan at Mestalla before the move was made permanent ahead of the current campaign.

"The coach told me [I was playing]," he told AS. "I wasn't sure, I knew I might start, and in the end he told me and I tried to respond in the best way.

"I want to dedicate the goal to my family, my friends, the people who have been with me for better or worse.

"[My] suffering is in the past. I have to enjoy this and continue working hard. I put in a good performance on Saturday but I was unlucky not to score. Today I had my reward."