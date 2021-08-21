Neil Critchley impressed by Blackpool’s response to take a point at Bournemouth

Neil Critchley was pleased with Blackpool’s response to going behind at Bournemouth as his side hit back to claim a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw on the south coast.

Dominic Solanke’s first-half brace was cancelled out by goals from James Husband and Jerry Yates just three minutes apart as the Seasiders fought back to draw.

“You fear the worst being 2-0 down away from home against a very good team, but I thought our response to being behind was outstanding,” said Critchley.

“We said at half-time if we could get the next goal then the momentum of the game could change – and it did.

“We didn’t sit deep, we wanted to be on the front foot. It was an entertaining game.”

Inexperience cost Bournemouth and they will look back on this game wondering how they did not win.

It was a chastening experience for young centre-back Zeno Ibsen Rossi in particular, who upended Keshi Anderson for the penalty from which Yates equalised.

“This is a young side, I think we all recognise that. I just don’t think we dealt well with the ebbs and flows of a football match,” said Bournemouth boss Scott Parker.

“Emotionally we probably didn’t deal with the game well in those moments. What brings you through those moments is having experience of those moments.”

Experience has arrived at the Vitality Stadium in the shape of 35-year-old Gary Cahill, who Parker must be desperate to get match fit.

“Those experiences are something that Gary would have felt in his long career – when you’re on cloud nine and then the game turns – he can push and drive others along.”

Bournemouth needed just six minutes to take the lead as Junior Stanislas drove infield and fed Solanke, who finished precisely into the bottom corner from just inside the area.

Critchley’s side found themselves two down when Solanke glanced home his second of the game.

Blackpool found a way back as James Husband bundled in from close range and incredibly the visitors were level just three minutes later after Rossi bundled over Anderson and Yates confidently converted the spot-kick.