Neil defiant in defeat

Alex Neil urged his Norwich City players to replicate the performance in a narrow defeat at Arsenal in their remaining three games in order to have any hope of staying in the Premier League.

Danny Welbeck's 59th-minute goal at the Emirates Stadium proved enough to condemn Norwich to their 20th league loss defeat of the season and leave them two points adrift of safety.

But Nathan Redmond did force several fine saves from home goalkeeper Petr Cech in the first half before Sebastien Bassong also went close late on, leaving Neil full of praise for his team's display.

"I think our game plan worked really well," he said.

"Petr Cech made three or four good saves. There was a five-minute spell when we were stretched and Arsenal managed to score in that spell.

"The last thing you can do down in the dogfight is feel sorry for yourselves.

"We didn't get what we deserved. We need three displays like that in the next three games."

Norwich have home games against Manchester United and Watford to come as well as a trip to Everton on the final day of the season.

Neil said: "If you start worrying about the maths and what other people are doing, then it'll drive you crazy.

"We have two games coming up and they will be key for us.

"We've got Manchester United and then Watford and we have to take maximum points from that."