Neil left to rue missed opportunities, controversial Costa goal

Norwich City manager Alex Neil rued his side's profligacy and Diego Costa's controversial goal as Chelsea came away from Carrow Road with a 2-1 Premier League success.

Having fallen behind to Kenedy's strike after just 39 seconds, Norwich were further aggrieved as Costa netted a second shortly before half-time from what appeared to be an offside position.

Nathan Redmond halved the deficit midway through the second period and went close with a low shot in the final three minutes, while Cameron Jerome was guilty of a glaring miss from six yards prior to Redmond's goal.

Defeat saw Norwich drop into the relegation zone after a run of one point from eight matches, and Neil was left a frustrated man.

"We did everything we could in the second half to get something from the game," he said.

"It's frustrating to concede so early. We have to look at our part in it. The fact is we didn't really get exposed for the first goal but didn't deal with it and shut down quick enough.

"The second is offside and you expect the officials to get that.

"I felt when it was 2-1 we looked the team controlling and having the pressure. All you can ask is for them to give everything and they did that.

"They worked very hard in the last few matches and we deserved more but we can't keep having the same story after games. When we get chances we need to take more of them."

Neil confirmed that Alex Tettey had gone to hospital for an x-ray on his right ankle after Eden Hazard fell awkwardly onto the midfielder.

Tettey had to be replaced by Gary O'Neil, who then suffered a clash of heads with Robbie Brady which caused the latter to lose two teeth.