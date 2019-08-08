Neil Lennon calls for hostile home crowd at Celtic Park

Neil Lennon has urged the Celtic faithful to help see them over the line in their third Champions League qualifier after they secured a 1-1 draw against Cluj in Romania.

James Forrest’s strike got Celtic back on level terms before the interval and Lennon is confident his players will produce a good performance at Parkhead next Tuesday.

Lennon, who is likely to lose Kieran Tierney to Arsenal before the English transfer deadline, told Celtic TV: “Celtic Park in the last couple of games has been in terrific form.

“We need the crowd to make it hostile for them and then my players need to go out and perform, which they will.”

Lennon added: “We have got to be delighted. You are always looking for more. We looked really threatening going forward throughout the game. I’m delighted with the attacking intent and we defended resolutely throughout the game.

“We give Cluj credit, they scored a fine goal on the counter-attack but our reaction was superb.

“With (Ryan) Christie and (Odsonne) Edouard playing brilliantly, we always looked like we could score and big-game player James Forrest turned up again with another priceless goal for us.”