Neil Lennon hopes for more Celtic dynamism at Dundee

Neil Lennon is looking for more Celtic dynamism against Dundee at Dens Park on Sunday.

The Hoops are sitting top of the Ladbrokes Premiership and are unbeaten domestically this year.

However, the interim Parkhead boss claimed his players looked “leggy” in the goalless home draw against Aberdeen last weekend.

Ahead of the trip to the struggling Taysiders, Lennon called for an increase in tempo and tenacity.

“What I am looking for is an intensity to our play and a little more aggression in the final third,” he said.

“Defensively we have been excellent since the turn of the year.

“I am looking for more pace and aggression in the way we play.

“They did look a little bit leggy over the course of the 90 minutes.

“We weren’t really in that much difficulty but – going forward – we lacked that urgency in the final third.

“We’ve had a little chat with them, looked at some things we could do a little bit better and hopefully we will see more of the Celtic team that we know on Sunday.

“It is a game that we will be going out to win and ticking off another game.”

Celtic are going for an eighth-successive title and an unprecedented domestic treble treble and Lennon believes that their winning experience will be invaluable in the run in.

The former Celtic captain and manager said: “It is always important to have that experience.

“They are in that game routine and rhythm, they understand the timing of the season.

“We are coming into the spring and summer months and that is when they smell out the trophies.

“They have been there and done it before. There is good experience in the squad, who can help get us over the line.

“More importantly, not only am I looking for the win but the performance to match that as well.

“We have tried to reinforce that this week.”