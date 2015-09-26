Neil: Norwich making progress despite draw

Norwich City boss Alex Neil believes the disappointment shown by his players after the 2-2 draw at West Ham is an indication of how far they've come.

Neil's men twice led at Upton Park but, after seeing Robbie Brady's opener cancelled out by Diafra Sakho, Cheikhou Kouyate's second-half stoppage-time leveller ensured the spoils were shared, despite Nathan Redmond firing the visitors ahead with seven minutes remaining.

The result ended West Ham's three-game winning streak in the Premier League, and the Norwich coach felt that the result still showed the progress his team are making in the top flight.

"I thought it was a great match. Both teams tried to attack and win the game," Neil said.

"For the first 20 minutes I thought we were well on top and we scored a good goal, and could have had another couple. I was really pleased with the lads, I thought they did great.

"When you concede with a minute to go you’re always going to be disappointed that you’ve not taken the points home.

"We came and played against a really good side and, for me, we more than matched them and probably played better over the course of the 90 minutes.

"I think it’s a difficult place to come and we showed composure, bravery, got on the ball and played some really good stuff.

"Being disappointed that we didn’t win shows the progress that we’ve made."

The draw sent Norwich down to 13th position, while West Ham remain in third.