Neil not worried by Norwich slide

Alex Neil insists he is not worried by Norwich City's alarming dip in form following their 1-0 home defeat to West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.

After Norwich spurned a host of chances in the first half, Neil's men were condemned to a third straight league defeat by Salomon Rondon's 46th-minute header.

The loss makes it five games without a win in the league for Norwich and leaves them only three points above the relegation zone ahead of a daunting trip to Manchester City next weekend.

Speaking in his post-match news conference, Neil said: "The game itself boils down to two boxes, our box we didn't defend our box well enough and in the other box I thought they defended the box well.

"That's basically the game because we must have put about 40 crosses into their box and they put about seven into mine and they score a goal and could have scored another from another header, whereas we didn't get on the end of things well enough.

"At this level when you're on top and your creating chances and you've got enough of the ball in good areas, it's about punishing teams when you get there and ultimately we didn't do that.

"I wouldn't say its worrying times, it's not a nice time. The fact we've lost three league games in a row, yeah you're concerned, obviously I'm looking at what I can do to put it right.

"It's just about making sure when the guys are on the pitch that they're doing everything they can.

"At the moment, the sort of real crucial decisions in games, we're ultimately not doing enough to put them in our favour."