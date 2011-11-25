Nesta missing for month with thigh injury

"AC Milan wishes to communicate that Alessandro Nesta underwent medical tests today which revealed a pulled muscle in his upper thigh," read a statement on Friday on the club's website.

"It is estimated that the player will be out for a month."

Currently third in Serie A, Milan, who have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, are scheduled to play five league matches before the winter break on December 21, beginning with Sunday's visit of Chievo Verona.