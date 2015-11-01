Nesta tips Napoli for Serie A title

Alessandro Nesta considers Napoli to be the best team in Serie A this season and thinks they could end the campaign as champions.

The former AC Milan man had originally tipped Juventus to retain the Scudetto, but following their dismal start to the season he no longer believes that will be the case.

Nesta is now tipping Maurizio Sarri to lead Napoli to the title, with a trio of other clubs, not including Juve, to challenge them.

"I like Sarri, he's [producing] the most spectacular football," Nesta said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I said that Juventus would win the title, but it looks like I was wrong. My ranking as of now is Napoli, Fiorentina, Roma and Inter."

The 39-year-old is preparing for his first foray in coaching - he will lead Miami FC for their maiden campaign in MLS next year.

He feels that the task will set him up to move onto bigger things, suggesting that starting higher up the coaching chain is not always worthwhile.

"I think in all new activities you have to start from the bottom, it's fundamental to learn the ropes and understand whether you're skilled at it," he added.

"As for [Clarence] Seedorf and [Filippo] Inzaghi, who started by coaching Milan, if a big team calls you it's impossible to turn them down.

"It's an opportunity that might not return. It's a gamble, but you don't have much of a choice. Sometimes it works.

"[Pep] Guardiola went from the youth teams to the first team and won the triple with Barcelona.

"Or you can end up fired, like Clarence and Pippo."