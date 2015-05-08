Netherlands, England and Ireland top UEFA Fair Play standings

Netherlands, England and the Republic of Ireland have been awarded additional places in the UEFA Europa League after topping the Fair Play standings.

The rankings take into account criteria such as bookings and red cards, respect towards referees and opponents, and behaviour of supporters.

Netherlands top the UEFA list, with England and the Republic of Ireland second and third respectively.

Eredivisie strugglers Go Ahead Eagles stand to benefit from Netherlands' additional Europa League berth, despite their potential relegation from the top flight.

In England, meanwhile, West Ham or Everton look the most likely candidates, with fair-play leaders Liverpool set to qualify for Europe through the Premier League.

UCD are the team to benefit from Ireland.

This is the last time teams will enter Europe via the Fair Play league, with new regulations introducing financial rewards for leading associations.